Jesse Watters | Iowa hit a nerve with the press so beware- mass censorship is next.
Jesse Watters | Iowa hit a nerve with the press so beware- mass censorship is next. And the censorship campaign is only one leg of the stool: the deep state disinformation campaign’s already begun. The third leg of the stool? Obama's going to make it rain.


@JesseBWatters

https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1747428370902614333?s=20

Keywords
jesse wattersmagapresident donald j trumpamerica firstiowa caucusagenda 47

