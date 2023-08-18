Secrecy Reform in America, with Stephen Bassett - Part 2 of 5

Part 2 of 5. Stephen Bassett talked about the great need for secrecy reform with regards to UFOs and ETs. Steve joined 34 of us on a Zoom and you can join us at https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact . Tara in southern California has co-hosted before and she joined me as co-host.





Steve has worked tirelessly for UFO Disclosure as he has been the executive director of Paradigm Research Group (PRG) since 1996, which aims to end a government imposed embargo on the truth behind extraterrestrial related phenomena. His website is https://paradigmresearchgroup.org/





Stephen has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of formal "Disclosure" by world governments of an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race and Stephen has given over 1000 radio and television interviews. PRG's advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media including being featured by CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, Washington Post, New York Times, New York Magazine, Washington Times, Chicago Tribune.





In 2013 PRG produced a "Citizen Hearing on Disclosure" at the National Press Club in Washington. In November of 2014 PRG launched two political initiatives in Washington, DC. One sought the first hearings on Capitol Hill since 1968 regarding the extraterrestrial presence issue. The other sought to inject the ET issue into the 2016 presidential campaign. Bassett has appeared in many documentary films and his lectures and interviews are well represented on YouTube.





This was a question and answer session that went on for four hours and we were fortunate to have such an informed personality as Stephen Bassett, joining us again.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/