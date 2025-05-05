BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gears of War: Reloaded Coming to PS5 & Xbox | Full 4K Remaster Breakdown + Release Date!
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
8 followers
12 views • 4 months ago

Gears of War: Reloaded Coming to PS5 & Xbox | Full 4K Remaster Breakdown + Release Date!

News Plus Globe | Breaking News & Top Stories - Latest World, US & Local News

Gears of War is back—and this time, it's breaking barriers! Microsoft has officially announced Gears of War: Reloaded, a stunning 4K remaster of the 2006 classic, launching August 26, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and for the first time ever—PlayStation 5! 🎮 Featuring cross-play, cross-progression, 120 FPS multiplayer, remastered visuals, zero loading screens, and ALL DLC from the Ultimate Edition — this is the definitive way to experience the original Gears! ✅ Free upgrade for owners of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition ✅ Day One on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Will you squad up again for the Locust war? Let us know in the comments! 🔔 Subscribe for more breaking gaming news, reviews, and trailers — only on News Plus Globe. 📅 Release Date: August 26, 2025 💵 Price: $39.99 or FREE upgrade for previous Ultimate Edition owners

#Reloaded #GearsOnPS5 #GearsofWarReloaded #GearsofWar #Xbox #PS5 #Crossplay #GamingNews #GamePass #XboxSeriesX #NextGenGaming #Remaster

