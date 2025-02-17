Drive Like Jehu, But Finish Like Paul-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 16 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jehu was a mighty man of God, appointed king over Israel by the prophet Elijah. Jehu drove furiously, the Bible says, he didn’t do anything halfway. God told him to smite all the followers of Baal and Jehu does so with gusto. When it’s over, God gives him a wonderful commendation on a job well done. Right up to the moment Jehu is rebuked for his “heart problem”. In this Sunday Service message, we see the call to drive like Jehu, but to finish like the apostle Paul. Preached live this morning at Bethany Baptist Church in Saint Augustine, Florida.