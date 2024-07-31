Primary Election & Millage Proposals with Cliff Schrader & Ken Harris

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Former Port Huron City Council members, Ken Harris and Cliff Schrader, sit down with Eileen to discuss the five millage proposals on the August 6 Ballot. Ken Harris, a Conservative Democrat, and Cliff Schrader, a life-long Republican, voted "No" on practically all of them. Cliff Schrader is also running for St. Clair County commission, District 3.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/