Halloween: its origins and traditions (6)

Halloween is filled with darkness from symbols of death, ghosts, witches and devils. The Most High wants us to be separate from evil and darkness and to embrace the Light, which is found in Christ. In 1 Thessalonians 5:22, we are asked to “abstain from all appearance of evil.”



Halloween can even be traced to the Babylonian Roman Catholic church: https://www.vaticannews.va/en/church/news/2019-10/the-catholic-roots-of-halloween-the-vigil-of-all-saints-day.html





Satanists believe that "after one’s own birthday, the two major satanic holidays are Walpurgisnacht (Walpurgis Night) and Halloween (or All Hallows’ Eve)." That being said, satanists concede Halloween as one of their major holidays! Do you still want to celebrate this satanic-approved festival?





This is not about not having fun! This is about admonishing what the Most High wants us to do as His children: to put our faith in Christ, His Son; to love Him and our neighbor and to not partake in evil. As the apostle James mentions, Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you (James 4:7).





In 3 John 1:11, we read, Beloved, follow not that which is evil, but that which is good. He that doeth good is of God: but he that doeth evil hath not seen God.





According to 2 Corinthians 6:14,17, we read, Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? and what communion hath light with darkness? [...] Wherefore come out from among them, and be ye separate, saith the Lord, and touch not the unclean thing; and I will receive you.





Further, we read in 1 John 2:15, Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.





As we are in the last days, let's love the Creator and Christ, His Son. Turn to Christ, flee worldliness & through faith in Him, keep His 10 commandments (Revelation 14:12; Exo. 20), which represent His love (1 John 5:3). Stop believing in fables & man-made deceptions, which come from the evil one. You won't find truth in man's theories & traditions.





The Bible contains the words of Christ. If you want to disqualify Him, that's your choice but one thing is for sure: Christ IS coming back. Do the right thing: embrace Christ, the Source of love & eternal life.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington