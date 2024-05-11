British Military Expert Analyses Crash Retrieval and Reverse Engineering Claims

Michael Salla





Franc Milburn is an 8-year veteran of the British Army where he served as an intelligence officer and paratrooper; and has over 23 years of experience producing threats and assessments for corporate, academic, and military clients. Milburn has had a lifelong interest in UFOs as an “experiencer” himself, and due to the contact experiences of his mother and grandmother. During his military service he heard from credible military sources about mysterious UFO sightings and crash retrieval operations involving the British Army.





In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Milburn discusses how his personal experiences and military background led to him having an open mind about UFO reports, and claims of extraterrestrial contact. He discusses how the famous December 16, 2017, New York Times article on the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program to study UFOs stimulated him to write peer-reviewed papers on the UFO topic as a national security threat for the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies (BESA).





Milburn believes that UFO crashes are real, involve non-human intelligence, and that reverse engineering efforts have been secretly underway for many years. While he is skeptical of claims of secret space programs with operational fleets of reverse-engineered spacecraft built for the US and other military services, he emphasizes the need to keep an open mind to such claims and any hard evidence supporting them.





Milburn's two peer-reviewed papers for BESA are available at: https://besacenter.org/author/franc-m...https://besacenter.org/author/franc-milburn/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t747Nhfy0SM