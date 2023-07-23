JOHN LAMB LASH ~ "A.I. vs. Hate ~ The Illusion Of Compassion - The Game Changer” [Age Of Truth TV]

PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!Your support is greatly appreciated.





BE PREPARED for a truly, controversial and entertaining 2 hours with the formidable and provocative JOHN LAMB LASH - the author behind the acclaimed book "NOT IN HIS IMAGE". John Lamb Lash is an Author, Lecturer, Gnostic, Telestic Shaman and Mystery School Scholar. Welcome to a mind-blowing 2nd Part Interview on AGE OF TRUTH TV with the legendary Mr. Lash !!!





John Lamb Lash - http://www.nemeta.org - is being interviewed by AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander.





PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!

Your support is greatly appreciated.

You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:





http://www.ageoftruth.tv





AOT TV on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/uTyiNdefC9Ui/

AOT TV on Brighteon: https://www. brighteon. com/channels/ageoftruthtv









For further contact: [email protected]





© 2023 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved