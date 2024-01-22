Create New Account
WE THE PEOPLE NEWS - WTPN SITUATION UPDATE 1/20/24
StayingAwake
Published a month ago

TOPICS: NEW EBS INTEL FROM COMMANDER THOR, ISRAEL STRIKES SYRIA, 5K+ UKRAINIANS DEAD PAST WEEK, NATO PREPS FOR WAR, DENVER HOSP. STAFF VAXXED FOR EBOLA, GCR/JUDY BYINGTON UPDATE, DAVOS HYPOCRITES AND MORE.

updatesituationwtpn

