The Border Invasion Plot

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A viral video explains [Bidan]’s 8-point invasion plot in stunning fashion in under 2 minutes.
WATCH: The Democrat Open Borders Plan To Entrench Single-Party Rule
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1770030227390914624
https://twitter.com/WesternLensman/status/1769883941878571505
The full episode is linked below.
Redacted News | Insane! Putin Warns Of WW3 If NATO & U.S. Don’t Stop Right Now (19 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4k8oh9-insane-putin-warns-of-ww3-if-nato-and-u.s.-dont-stop-right-now-redacted-wit.html