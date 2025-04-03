Tax, Tax, Tax! The Dems Want Your Money!

The official podcast of the WA 3%





This episode of Behind the Wire on Rebel Radio discusses proposed transportation and general budget increases and accompanying tax increases in the Washington State Legislature. Host Rob Burrell criticizes the proposed increases as excessive and unsustainable, especially given the existing state budget deficit. He argues that the proposals demonstrate fiscal irresponsibility and unfairly burden taxpayers, while failing to address underlying issues like poor educational outcomes and inefficient state government operations. He urges listeners to contact their representatives and senators to oppose the proposals.





Key Topics and Decisions:





* **Pay-Per-Mile Tax:** Shelved for now due to privacy concerns, but expected to return.

* **Gas Tax Increases:**

* House proposal: 9¢/gallon increase this year, then tied to inflation annually.

* Senate proposal: 6¢/gallon increase this year, then a 2% annual increase.

* **Vehicle Registration Fees:** Additional fees based on gas mileage, with hybrids penalized and electric vehicles exempt.

* **State Budget:** Senate-approved budget of $78.5 billion represents a $5.4 billion increase over the previous two-year budget, despite a $14 billion deficit.

* **Proposed Tax Increases to Fund Budget:**

* Lifting the cap on property tax increases from 1% to 3% annually.

* Taxing property of wealthy individuals (criticized as ineffective).

* Increased payroll taxes for large companies (predicted to drive businesses out of state).

* 1.5% annual fare increase on Washington State Ferries.

* 10% luxury tax on motor homes, watercraft, and aircraft over $500,000 (criticized as ineffective).

* $150 ticket for parked cars with expired tabs (criticized as ineffective).

* $1 state fee on tickets for sporting events and concerts.

* **Call to Action:** Listeners are urged to contact their legislators to oppose the budget and tax increases.





