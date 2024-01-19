Create New Account
15 Big Restaurant Chains That Are Falling Apart In 2024
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
Published a month ago

Discover the 15 major restaurant chains facing a perilous future in 2024. From beloved fast-food giants like Krystal and Pie Five Pizza to iconic buffets like Old Country Buffet and Furr's Fresh Buffet, explore the challenges, closures, and financial woes shaping the uncertain destiny of these American culinary institutions. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, lawsuits, and changing consumer preferences contribute to the struggles, leaving the fate of these once-thriving establishments hanging in the balance. Will 2024 mark the end for these iconic restaurants? Watch to find out.

foodnwonew world orderglobalismslaveryfast foodcontrolled demolitionqtfeudalismgreat resetcredit crunchglobalist crime syndicateliquidity tighteningliquidity crunchcollapse 2024

