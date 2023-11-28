Part 1- GRAND JURY PETITION UPDATE! DECEMBER 5TH, 2023 FINALLY IN COURT FOR ORAL ARGUMENTS

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ http://graceasagra.bio.link/presents

Freedom International Livestream

TUESDAY, NOV 28, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Topic: GRAND JURY PETITION UPDATE! DECEMBER 5TH, 2023 WE'RE FINALLY IN COURT FOR ORAL ARGUMENTS!





GUESTS:

ALBERT BENAVIDES --- Twenty-five-year Medical Billing Revenue Cycle Management Expert, former HMO Claims Auditor and medical billing company owner.
Area of Expertise: VAERS Analysis

Area of Expertise: VAERS Analysis

DR. HENRY EALY– Founder and Executive Community Director for Energetic Health Institute https://www.energetichealthinstitute.org/

Area of Expertise:

Asymptomatic Transmission, Natural Treatments, Criminal Dataa Fraud and Willful Misconduct

PAUL NALLY --- Former, MSgt., Ga. Air National Guard, Police Chief, City of White, Georgia, Involved with Grand Jury access for the last 23 years.
Area of Expertise: Grand Jury Education

Area of Expertise: Grand Jury Education

SENATOR DENNIS LINTHICUM ---

Oregon State Senator - District 28 - Advocate for individual freedom

Area of Expertise: What’s Going On In Government & How the DOJ Has Obstructed Justice







WHAT IT’S ALL ABOUT!

This case can best be described as a We The People Grand Jury Initiative to establish once and for all that Grand Juries belong to We The People and do have the power to hold criminal acts by elected and appointed officials to account both peacefully and legally.

Since March 12, 2020, the members of this team have compiled over 1,000 pages of evidence

demonstrating that named appointed officials have committed alleged acts of criminal data fraud and willful misconduct in respect to their violation of the Information Quality Act, Paperwork Reduction Act, and Administrative Procedures Act.

Don't let the names of those acts diminish their importance to the American People. The

Administrative Procedure Act ensures that all government agencies follow the same laws,

making them beholden to We The People. The Paperwork Reduction Act ensures that all

agencies have oversight and that We The People are afforded the opportunity for public

comment before any changes are made to how data is collected, analyzed and published. The

Information Quality Act ensures that the data that is published is of the highest accuracy and

comes directly from government sources, not from Microsoft projections or outside non-profit

organizations as happened during the COVID crisis.

In 2020, we allege and substantiate our allegations that each of these laws was violated by the named persons heading up the agencies that published fraudulent data relative to COVID cases counts, hospital counts, and death counts. This fraudulent data was used to perpetuate the misappropriation of over $3.5 Trillion in US taxpayer funds between March 2020 and March 2022.





Interview Hosts:

Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

