Donald J. TRUMP 'The King Of Jerusalem' 'The Eternal Light Of The World' 'The Messiah ' Or The King Of Deception?! You Tell Me!

Trump "king of Israel": Trump tweets quote calling him the "second coming of God" to Jews in Israel - Former President Trump Honored with 'Crown of Jerusalem' by Israel Heritage Foundation

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-tweets-quote-calling-him-the-second-coming-of-god-to-jews-in-israel/

https://youtu.be/FjmMmlX3FSs?si=5XuhoN6Jli-aXeTV

Twitter Post from Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

https://x.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1164138795475881986?t=eibVBlPjH-lHBmsTUIdvtw&s=03

Jewish org presents Trump with menorah in appreciation of Abraham Accords - JNS https://www.jns.org/jewish-org-presents-trump-with-menorah-in-appreciation-of-abraham-accords/

Former President Trump Honored with 'Crown of Jerusalem' by Israel Heritage Foundation

(2024) NEWSIsrael brings red cows for ritual sacrifice to ‘rebuild Solomon temple, beckoning the Messiah’

https://www.google.com/amp/s/freepresskashmir.news/2024/03/29/israel-brings-red-cows-for-ritual-sacrifice-to-rebuild-solomon-temple-beckoning-the-messiah/amp/

2018 ‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders - 2021-2022 Donal J Trump 'Warp Speed' 'Vaccines'

https://rumble.com/v4l9fyo-march-24-2024.html

Donald Trump was paid by Pfizer to promote the covid-19 vaccine

https://docquery.fec.gov/pdf/286/201704180300150286/201704180300150286.pdf

This link will show you a PDF file of the entire list of donors who donated money to Donald Trump in the 58th presidential inaugural committee, prior to his inauguration. In page 163 of the document, Pfizer's NYC headquarters address as well as the money they donated are on the page, with the amount being listed as exactly 1,000,000$ USD. It also lists the date from when he received it, which states it as December 22, 2016.

Ivanka Trump admits her father’s administration partnered with Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines BEFORE Operation Warp Speed

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-01-18-trump-moderna-mrna-vaccines-operation-warp-speed.html

Donald J. Trump

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/donald-j-trump

2018 ‘Warp speed’ technology must be ‘force for good’ UN chief tells web leaders | UN News https://news.un.org/en/story/2018/11/1024982

(2017) President Trump Signs Bill Overturning Internet Privacy Protections

https://time.com/4724128/donald-trump-internet-history-isp-privacy-browser-history/

Jews in the Biden Administration

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-in-the-biden-administration#google_vignette

Jews in the Trump Administration

https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/jews-in-donald-trump-administration