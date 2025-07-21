Proof of Conspiracy - Plus, Obama’s Plea: Gay Men for Boys; Slaughter In Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 21 2025 - DNI Gabbard’s proof of criminal conspiracy against Trump, Obama’s weird gay comments, and the slaughter in Syria. Let’s discuss and pray!
Kristi Leigh and I discuss Chip and Joanna Gaines' cave to the LGBTQ lobby, and Epstein. https://x.com/RealLindellTV/status/1945196811201003924
