Blindspot 127 Poking the Bear! Will Russia’s patience with NATO run out? Phase 4 of WWIII incoming? Trump assassination attempt 2.0…
Buiteboer // From Bunker 42
14/9/24
So, in the previous week we had the annual commemoration of the 9/11 attacks on the USA. Just as a reminder, Blindspot is of the opinion that phase 1 of WWIII actually kicked off on that ominous date. Internally and externally that led to a neoconservative take-over of domestic security, and birth of the so-called Global War on Terror that some quickly dubbed - the Global War of Terror. Nevertheless, we thought it appropriate to share a Corbett Report reflection on what went down on that day. We do this because it seems as if WWIII is only intensifying across several countries and regions - especially now that the calls in NATO aligned nations are growing stronger for long-range western weapons to be unleashed on targets on Russian territory.
We ask, if 9/11 was the kick-off of WWIII, are we today knocking on the door of the start of its fourth phase?