Does This Remind You Of No Mask No Entry?

AI at work again. I cannot seem to get apps to work normally for me. This recording stops before I finished but hopefully we get the point. See video here https://youtu.be/FaSLo4I5hf8 as I am tired trying to use AI to do anything. The prince of the air does not like truth.





In the process of boiling a frog, those who are ignorant of what is taking place, ends up dying. Many people think they can use their carnal mind to fight against the devil who deceived some angels of God in heaven.

The devil has a history of deceiving most people and most who claim to serve God and most of God's chosen people.

He deceives everyone and if it were possible even the very elect. The carnal mind will not choose to suffer for God but follow the spirit of fear to save its life and maintain its financial status. We cannot serve God and money. The love of money (wanting to buy, sell, travel, work, study, access healthcare and worship) is how the devil gets everyone separated from God to join him in the Lof.





