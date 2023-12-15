Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drone operators of the "Pavel Sudoplatov" battalion using FPV-drone-based loitering munition to attack NATO Proxy Force.
channel image
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
Shop now
191 views
Published 2 months ago

Drone operators of the "Pavel Sudoplatov" battalion using FPV-drone-based loitering munition to attack NATO Proxy Force. Among others destroying German-made/supplied Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicle and a US-supplied Stryker armored personnel carrier.

Source @R&U Videos

Keywords
fpv dronesafu armourpavel sudoplatov battalion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket