Sin In The Bible is NOT What You Think It is!

Have you ever heard that sin is "the transgression of the law" or "wrongdoing"? This is a big misconception among Christians that sin has something to do with behavior when in reality it doesn't. Watch the video to find out what the true meaning of sin is in the Bible!
A summary of a sermon from Pastor Lee Venden called, "Blessed Assurance"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETIN2emAo1I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1
#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith