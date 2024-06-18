BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week June 10 - 17, 2024
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
3
94 views • 11 months ago

▪️Over the past week, Russian forces launched a series of strikes on enemy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In Poltava region, the Myrhorod airfield was hit: at least one Su-27 combat trainer aircraft was destroyed.

▪️A little to the east, the Russian Armed Forces shelled a S-300 SAM battery near the village of Polyv'yane. Two launchers were hit and the control center, illumination and low-altitude detection stations were disabled.

▪️Various targets in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region also came under fire. One of the strikes hit the Kul'bakyne military airfield, which had already been struck repeatedly.

▪️Meanwhile, the AFU carried out one of the most massive drone attacks on the Rostov region. Seventy vehicles were shot down over the region. No significant damage was done.

▪️The enemy also attempted to strike the Crimean peninsula with the ATACMS complex. Russian anti-aircraft gunners shot down most of the munitions, but the remainder hit air defense positioning areas near Sevastopol.

▪️As for the special operation zone, Russian troops continued to engage in fierce fighting along the entire line of contact. In the North Ukraine direction, the situation remained as usual - the sides were firing at each other and preparing for a possible intensification.

▪️In the Slobozhanske direction, clashes continued in the vicinity of Vovchans'k, where the main battles were fought over the aggregate plant. At the same time, the AFU counterattacks were successfully repulsed near Hlyboke.

▪️The enemy also subjected border areas of Belgorod region to intensive shelling and UAV attacks. As a result of the AFU attacks, several dozens of civilian objects were damaged, and there were casualties.

Source @rybar


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russiaukrainehighlightsdigestrussian military operationhighlights of the week10 - 17 june 2024
