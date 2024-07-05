❗️Putin promised to introduce Orban with the details of Moscow’s proposals for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, and to listen to his proposals

This is the man the West wants you to believe "can't be negotiated with"!

Adding what I added on last video, plus:

❗️Orban (Prime Minister Hungary) called today's meeting with Putin special and noted that Hungary will soon become the only country in Europe that will be able to conduct a dialogue with both Russia and Ukraine.

❗️Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban will discuss Ukraine today, among other topics, Dmitry Peskov said

adding: ❗️Orban did not coordinate his visit to Moscow with the European Commission, an EC spokesman said.

😁The trip, in his opinion, “undermines the unity” of the EU.

Orban just arrived in Moscow, and they are already losing their minds!

And: ❗️After the open part of the meeting with Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orban posted a photo from Moscow with the caption "For the sake of peace we must act.”

and: ❗️The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is OUTRAGED by Orban’s visit to Moscow, since it was "not agreed upon with Kiev".

🤣Good.

Adding: ❗️Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov on negotiations with Orban:

"The Prime Minister and the President know each other well, so there was a completely frank conversation on all pressing issues related to the Ukrainian crisis, first of all. Bilateral issues were also touched upon.

Orban did not pass any messages from Zelensky to Putin"

⌚️Orban and Putin talked for 2.5 hours

And: ❗️Vladimir Putin: "Kiev does not allow the idea of ​​a ceasefire, since in this case the pretext for extending the martial law regime disappears" ⚡️Ukraine's sponsors continue to try to use this country and its people as a battering ram against Russia. Kiev is not ready to abandon the idea of ​​waging war until the very end

Russia stands for the complete and final ending of the conflict

and from Orban..❗️"Europe needs peace"

Orban said that he wanted to hear and heard Putin’s opinion on three important issues: what the Russian President thinks about the ceasefire and peace negotiations, in what sequence they can be held, and the third - his vision of Europe after the war.

The positions of the authorities of the Russian Federation and Kiev are very far from each other, much needs to be done to bring peace closer, Orban said.

and:❗️“We are a sovereign country”

This is how the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry answered when asked about Brussels’ reaction to Viktor Orban’s visit to Moscow.



