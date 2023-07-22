BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WEF Young Global Leader Admits Ultimate Goal Is 'CBDC Under the Skin'
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
133 views • 07/22/2023

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at peoplesvoice.locals.com!- Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage: https://www.virtualshield.com/tpv

A World Economic Forum insider has blown the whistle and admitted the globalist’s number one goal is to implant CBDCs as a chip under the skin of every man, woman and child in the world – with or without their consent – and they will stop at nothing to achieve this aim.


According to Professor Richard Werner, the globalist elite have been carefully planning this attack on humanity for decades – and they are now preparing to drop a cluster munition in the heart of civil society to soften people up so they will accept the chip.


If anybody is qualified to talk about the evil agenda of the global elite, it’s Richard Werner. As a rising economist and WEF Young Global Leader in the early 2000s he was personally groomed by Klaus Schwab for a key role in the WEF.


Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE

Keywords
propagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy