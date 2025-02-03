BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CELEBRITY COUPLE DESTROYED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
1221 views • 7 months ago

All vaccines are poison. Legend and Teigen almost certainly got their flu and other vaccines in 2020, when mainstream and social media were going full-throttle, hyping vaccines as the greatest thing since sliced bread. Their unborn son, Jack, died in 2020, possibly after she was injected.

 

They were paid many millions of dollars to push and take the poison. Pfizer and Walgreens paid Legend. Teigen was paid to host at the 'VAX LIVE' concert event. Those are just a few of the ones I found.

 

Their son Miles was recently diagnosed (2024) with type one diabetes, after being hospitalized with a 'stomach bug.'

Keywords
healthcontroversypoisonvaccineside effectsmedicalinjectionsdestroyedcelebritycoupleriskjohn legendchrissy teigenscandalcs
