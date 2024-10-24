BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
*Edited Audio* Trick or Treat? Halloween is a Force Multiplier & Affects the Election
Choose a side. Halloween affects the election results.  What do you celebrate: Satan's holidays, Demons, worshipping the devil, child sacrifice, or Christian holidays? The manger scene, Nativity, God, the Bible, and family.  "Trick or Treat? Elections and Halloween." Everyone is saying this is a battle between good and evil. A spiritual Battle. Do you really want evil to prevail?  The more people practice Halloween, the more spiritual power Satan has for witches to win the elections all across America. Halloween is a force multiplier on who we elect. A whole nation is celebrating people being haunted, possessed, harmed, chain saws, ghosts, witches, nooses, etc. A nation asking for evil to be celebrated and prevail.   Immorality destroys a nation. While the highest moral standards exalt a nation. Compromise is the weakness in a chain that causes the bonds of freedom and liberty to break.

feardeathdemonsghosttorturetyrannypainsufferingbloodchain sawimmoralitynoosewitcheshalloweenspellsspiderschild sacrificesgrave yardscelebrating evilworshipping the devildestroys a nationforce multipliereffects the electionnegative forcecontrolling others
