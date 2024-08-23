BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Controlled Demolition of America – Will Not Stand |40K FootView with JMC Ep. 15
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
68 views • 8 months ago

In this episode Mel K. unloads the facts. Disruptive uncomfortable truths and paints the picture of exactly what has gone on and what is going on today and how it is that we will take back our country and fully supporting Donald J. Trump. Pick up a copy of Mel’s new book, “Americans Anonymous” as announced and discussed in this show. Fascinated book concept. Pre-order today.


- The parent company that controls America defined by Mel K.


- The controlled demolition of America clearly defined


- The global public private partnership wants us in smart cities and is dismantling America


- Americans – addiction to conflict and chaos and how to escape it


- GHWB’s NWO unfolding but will not succeed


- The cabal is not after America they are after the world and America is in the way


- From Hollywood to the Reawaken tour fighting for freedom


- America is as sick as its secrets – pathway to recovery for individuals thus America


- The DNC circus on full display for the world to see


- Exposure of Rockefeller creations of mass control and destruction


- Media a big part of the controlled demolition of America


- Crossfire hurricane thugs need to be held accountable – and they will be


- A revisit of unelected group, Federal Reserve, CFR, Bilderberg, WHO, Tri-Lateral commission the UN and more


- The 4th branch of government terrorizing US citizens – 4 th branch defined by Mel


- UN Agenda 2030 full throttle – Global totalitarian – track and trace us all


- JFK Assassination torch from JFK to DJT to take back the country – Retribution is coming


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


stormisuponus.com


https://www.kepm.com/jmc

