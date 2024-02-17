Shabbat Shalom and Thank you for Joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another addition of Ask Seek and Knock Shabbat Live Study. Today we discuss the topic “A People In Bondage. How Did They Get There? Part 4”. Grab your highlighters and your Scriptures and lets get to it.





[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]





If you would like to support this ministry, you can give to someone that you know needs Help!





Or give to the following...





https://www.kmsr1700am.com/ or https://www.commsr.com/





Listen to us live HERE 24/7