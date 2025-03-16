Stout Sunday: Drekker Brewing Milk Maiden Chocolate Milk Stout 3.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running5% for the ABV the IBUs are listed as 34 and the SRM is a rich mahogany 98 by my eye.
This is not a good beer and I should've rated it lower.
More like a 2 than a 3.
Burnt coffee isn't a flavor but some folks like Pine as a primary. There's no accounting for taste but there is also no excuse for this to be label as a "chocolate milk stout".
More than a bit misleading to be sure.
Burnt Offerings would've been a better descriptor.
Thanks for coming by and having a burnt one with us. Love you folks.
Skal!
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
