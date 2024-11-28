BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BOMBSHELL: ALL PHARMA DRUGS ARE BEING USED TO DIGITALIZE HUMANS
Toxins in Our Food & Medicines
Toxins in Our Food & Medicines
10 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
297 views • 6 months ago

Dr. Jane Ruby - 11-27-2024:  Lisa McGee stays on for the After Talk portion of The Dr. Jane Ruby Show, exposing the US government/Pharma evil operations to conduct merging of humans with artificial intelligence, and digital devices. Lisa reports that all pharma drugs and devices given to humans ARE THE MECHANISM TO DIGITIZE HUMANS AND RUSH THE BIODIGITAL CONVERGENCE. Bacteria and fungi are now partially digitized and used to make pharmaceuticals. Lisa's mastery lies in connecting eclectic documents like patents, FOIA releases, and numerous other types of evidence.

Keywords
artificial intelligencerubydr janebiodigital convergencedigitize humans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy