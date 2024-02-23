The Real Estate Show With Kevin J Johnston EPISODE 12 - Costa Rica Real Estate Q&A

Learn Everything You Need To Know About REAL ESTATE in COSTA RICA Live Every Wednesday at 9PM EST on:

www.FreedomReport.ca

www.Rumble.com/KevinJJohnston

www.DLive.TV/KevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/MrKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/OfficialKevinJJohnston

www.Facebook.com/KevinJJohnston300

www.Facebook.com/TrueKevinJJohnston





Are you ready to take your investing game to the next level? Then look no further than "The Costa Rica Real Estate Show with Kevin J Johnston"! This informative and engaging show is your ticket to learning all about the ins and outs of investing in beautiful Costa Rica. With Kevin as your guide, you'll gain a wealth of knowledge on topics such as real estate trends, market analysis, property types, financing options, and more.





Whether you're a seasoned investor looking to expand your portfolio or a newbie eager to dive into the world of real estate, this show has something for everyone. Get ready to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you embark on your journey towards financial success in one of the most breathtaking locations in the world. Tune in and get ready to make smart investment decisions that will have you reaping rewards for years to come!





Follow Me on Instagram: www.Instagram.com/KevinJJohnston