Is Climate Change Actually HAARP and Weather Modification?-NOW THE END BEGINS OCT 7 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
88 views • 7 months ago

When I hear in the news about ‘man-caused Climate Change’, the last thing that I think about are things like my carbon footprint or greenhouse gases. Instead, my mind goes immediately to cloud seeding, chemtrails, and a little project known as HAARP, all brought to us by the super-secret spies who inhabit the dystopian world of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, otherwise known as DARPA. They are to the New World Order what Josef Goebbels, Wernher von Braun and the SS were to Nazi Germany. Now let’s talk about western North Carolina, shall we? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, the Kings Mountain North Carolina mine site has one of the world’s richest lithium depositions, one of the world’s most-important minerals that fuels the technology that our 21st-century world is so very dependent upon. The mine, about 30 miles west of Charlotte, is expected to play a critical role in establishing the U.S. as a leader in electric vehicle evolution as one of the few hard rock lithium deposits in the country. Obviously this is a very valuable commodity, and in an amazing end times coincidence, this part of western North Carolina is the hardest hit region after Hurricane Helene. What role did cloud seeding, HAARP and chemtrails play in all this? That’s the subject of today’s episode and we will be going as deep as a lithium mine as we scavenger hunt our way for the answers. We will have a huge announcement about our ongoing relief efforts for the residents of Asheville also. As you read this, it’s the one year anniversary of the October 7 attacks in Israel as rockets are falling in the central region of the Jewish state so we just might see the airstrike on Iran during this live show, and we’ll have all the breaking news updates for that. You are not going to want to miss this exciting live broadcast of the Prophecy News Podcast…TO THE FIGHT!!!


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
