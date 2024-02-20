Illegals Attack NYPD Trying to Make an Arrest at NYC Migrant Shelter! #RFB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Notice these "migrants"are young military age men, If they will ATTACK the Police, how do you think they will treat you?
#jailbreakoverlander #illegals #NYC #NYPD
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander