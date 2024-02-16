Why We Should THINK TWICE About the Mysterious ‘National Security Threat’

Glenn Beck





Feb 15, 2024





There’s apparently a major national security threat that’s being hidden from the American people … but it sounds a lot like, “Russia, Russia, Russia!” Glenn reviews what we currently know about the threat, which is possibly a Russian plan to put nuclear weapons in space. But should we be concerned? Glenn and Stu point out the odd timing of the warning, which comes as Congress is debating another FISA renewal.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvyQfDK8k84