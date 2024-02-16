BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why We Should THINK TWICE About the Mysterious ‘National Security Threat’
44 views • 02/16/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 15, 2024


There’s apparently a major national security threat that’s being hidden from the American people … but it sounds a lot like, “Russia, Russia, Russia!” Glenn reviews what we currently know about the threat, which is possibly a Russian plan to put nuclear weapons in space. But should we be concerned? Glenn and Stu point out the odd timing of the warning, which comes as Congress is debating another FISA renewal.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvyQfDK8k84

nuclear weaponsspacecongressglenn becknational security threatrussianmysteriousthink twicespace nukesfisa renewal
