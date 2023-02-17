BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Civilian Surveillance, our money, religion & liberty; Fourth Turning with Michael Wilkerson | Ep 59
International investor and author, Michael Wilkerson, joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA," to talk about civilian surveillance both now and throughout our nation's history, how it fits into the Fourth Turning theory that has become a hot topic as of late, and how it is influencing the direction of our currency and money surveillance. He also talks about how removing religion and truth from our societal construct has led us to where we are in this moment.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


Why America Matters: The Case for New Exceptionalism - https://www.amazon.com/Why-America-Matters-Case-Exceptionalism/dp/163758783X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=GHQZ0GZMOCJJ&keywords=why%20america%20matters%20the%20case%20for%20a%20new%20exceptionalism&qid=1667499033&qu=eyJxc2MiOiIwLjk5IiwicXNhIjoiMC4wMCIsInFzcCI6IjAuMDAifQ%3D%3D&sprefix=why%20america%20matters%20the%20case%20for%20a%20new%20exceptionalism%2Caps%2C147&sr=8-1&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


What is the Future of Money on stormwall.com - https://stormwall.com/what-is-the-future-of-money/


How We The Patriots USA is taking in active roll in standing up for our liberties: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/


Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html


Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast

Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046


