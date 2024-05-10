© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian missile troops targeted and destroyed a US supplied Patriot AD system with the accompanying radar.
⚡️ Defeat of the Patriot air defense system and the AN/MPQ-65 radar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a missile strike from the Iskander OTRK in the area of the village. Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region.
Adding from today:
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, while in Washington, said that Germany would purchase three M142 HIMARS MLRS from the United States for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.