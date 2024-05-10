Russian missile troops targeted and destroyed a US supplied Patriot AD system with the accompanying radar.

⚡️ Defeat of the Patriot air defense system and the AN/MPQ-65 radar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a missile strike from the Iskander OTRK in the area of the village. Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region.

Adding from today:

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, while in Washington, said that Germany would purchase three M142 HIMARS MLRS from the United States for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.









