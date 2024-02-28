© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
McCarthy, McDaniel & McConnell — we got ’em.
Mitch is having his final glitch.
He doesn’t want to tangle with MAGA any more.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3426: Victory For MAGA: McConnell Memorial (28 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4gb0bu-episode-3426-victory-for-maga-mcconnell-memorial.html