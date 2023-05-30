Rey Hernandez - Research on Contact Modalities - Part 3 of 3 - Q & A

Part 3 of 3. This is the last pat of the Q & A session with Rey Hernandez.



Statistical Academic Research on Experiencers of the “Paranormal” Contact Modalities: Identifying the Nature of our Greater Reality and Consciousness, with Rey Hernandez

Rey first joined us on Dec. 31st for an amazing four hour video with Q & A, which you can see in five parts. This Meetup was filmed on April 23, 2023.

The Consciousness and Contract Research Institute, or CCRI, is in the process of establishing a 5-year comprehensive academic research study to understand the interrelationship between "Experiencers" of the Contact Modalities (individuals that have had contact with perceived higher forms of intelligence via Near Death Experiences, Out of Body Experiences, UFOs/UAPs, Ghosts/Spirits, Remote Viewing, Hallucinogenic Experiences, Channeling, and other PSI and Paranormal experiences) and leading theoretical hypotheses relating to the nature of our multidimensional reality which includes Nonlocal Consciousness. CCRI argues that “Consciousness is Fundamental” and not our physical reality. Secondly, we argue that all of the Contact Modalities”, should be studied as ONE phenomenon under “Consciousness” instead of as separate phenomena. Finally, there is minimal statistical academic research comparing experiencers of the Contact Modalities and I argue that this type of research is the best approach to studying “what is Consciousness”, the nature of our Greater Reality.

Rey was a Ph.D. Candidate at the University of California at Berkeley where he was the recipient of a National Science Foundation Ph.D. Fellowship. He is currently the Director of the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute, or CCRI, an academic research institute comprised of more than 25 Ph.D. academics, medical doctors, and researchers whose mission is to explore the relationship between consciousness research and the phenomenology of “paranormal experiences”, what CCRI calls “The Contact Modalities”.

In 2018 Rey, and a team of retired Ph.D. academics published an 820-page book titled “Beyond UFOs: The Science of Consciousness and Contact with Non-Human Intelligence”, which was the world’s first and only comprehensive worldwide academic statistical research study on UFO Contact Experiencers. Over 4,300 individuals participated from over 125 countries. Rey has also published in several peer-reviewed academic journals including the Journal of the International Academy of Consciousness and the Journal of the Society for Scientific Exploration. Rey has recently published 5 new books which are a 4-volume book series (800 pages for each volume) titled “A GREATER REALITY: The New Paradigm of Nonlocal Consciousness, the Paranormal and the Contact Modalities”.

His most recent book is titled, “The Mind of GOD: A Spiritual-Virtual Reality Model of Consciousness & the Contact Modalities”. Rey kindly offered to send you a free PDF copy of his new book if you send him an email to [email protected] .

CCRI’s website is: http://www.AGreaterReality.Com

