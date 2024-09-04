israeli soldier harassing a Palestinian truck driver in the West Bank, cussing out his mother & honor, strikes him with weapon, and then shoots out his tire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A video circulating for an israeli soldier harassing a Palestinian truck driver in the West Bank.
The Occupation soldier is overheard insulting the driver, cussing out the driver’s mother and honor, strikes him with weapon, and then shoots out his tire.
Just another daily dose of Zionist behavior so you know well what they are.