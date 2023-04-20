Animals 🐾 Rocket 🚀 To The Moon 🌙

Made by Ron using Videoshop and Purchased ITunes music used under fair use non profit.

no copyright ©️ infringement intended

FAIR USE

Artist Rose Betts

Song Rocket

©️2020 The Heavy Group

support artists, BUY THEIR MUSIC 🎶

✨Business email 📧

[email protected]





✨Private mail (for Mike Adams only)[email protected]









I will delete this video if any complaints. This is good advertising for the copyright owners.





WHEN IS BRIGHTEON GOING TO REPLY TO ME AND WHY ARE MY VIEWS NOT FIXED YET?