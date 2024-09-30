Dundee midfielder Mohamed Sylla collapsed in the dressing room...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dundee midfielder Mohamed Sylla collapsed in dressing room during the interval of Saturday's crunch clash with Aberdeen
Dundee have confirmed that Mo Sylla remains in hospital after collapsing in the dressing room during their defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.
The midfielder had played during the first half of the match, but was taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital after collapsing during half-time. On Sunday Dundee issued an update on the 30-year-old, who was responsive after being transferred to hospital and remains there for "further investigations".
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/dundee-mohamed-sylla-collapsed-update-33778591
