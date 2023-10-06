Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on October 5

▪️Ukrainian units carried out a combined attack on the border area of Kursk region.

Multiple damage to houses and cars was done in Rylsk. One woman sustained shrapnel wounds.

▪️Localities in Belgorod region once again came under UAV strikes and artillery shelling by the AFU.

As a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, cars and power lines were damaged.

▪️In the Starobil’s’k direction, Russian units are developing success on the right bank of the Zherebets River.

In addition, assault detachments have established control over several enemy strongholds in this area.

▪️On the southern flank of Bakhmut, counter-fighting continues over the railway line near Andriivka and Klishchiivka.

Despite significant losses, the AFU are not abandoning their attempts to advance to the railroad.

▪️Ukrainian units continue their daily shelling of Donbas, using cluster munitions among other things.

Horlivka and Yasinuvata came under attack: three people, including a teenager, were killed and nine other civilians were wounded.

▪️In the Vremivka sector, Russian forces conducted successful attacks in the area of Zavitne Bazhannia east of Urozhaine.

At the same time, the AFU continue to advance in the direction of Pryyutne, but all attempts are repelled by Russian units.

▪️In the Kherson direction, the main events unfolded in the island zone, where the enemy is trying to hold a bridgehead.

Russian troops are launching targeted strikes against the enemy and preventing him from expanding his zone of control.

Source @rybar