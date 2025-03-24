Remebering the Lost Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As part of the Toufan Al-Aqsa deal, Atef Abu Alia from the village of Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, was released. Atef had spent 15 years in the occupation's prisons.
Interview: Atef Abu Alia
Reporting: Momen Somrain
Filmed: 17/03/2025
