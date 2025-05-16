BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎭 The Political Circus Is Just That—a Show 🎭
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
40 followers
Follow
2
32 views • 3 months ago

🎭 The Political Circus Is Just That—a Show 🎭


All the politics you see on TV? The debates, the drama, the left vs. right battles? It’s no different than professional wrestling—scripted, staged, and designed to keep you distracted.


🧠 While you’re arguing over red vs. blue, they’re working together behind closed doors to rob you blind, enslave you deeper, and wipe out anyone who dares wake up.


Don’t take our word for it. Former CIA insiders are coming forward confirming exactly what we’ve been saying for years:

👉 Democracy is an illusion.

👉 Your vote doesn’t matter.

👉 The game is rigged—and you’re the target.


💥 But here’s the good news: You can unplug from the system. You can band together with those who see through the lies.


🔥 Inside the Gold Alliance, you get access to Michael’s private Collapse Coaching Intensive—a raw, no-BS strategy session held once a month for serious truth-seekers who refuse to be caught off guard.


👉 Join Gold at www.michaelsgibson.com/alliance


#PoliticalPsyop #CollapsePreparation #WakeUpNow #CIARevealsAll #TribeBuilding #MichaelGibsonAlliance #GoldAlliance #CollapseCoaching #TheSystemIsTheScam #TruthUnfiltered"

