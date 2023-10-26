Hunny's Thai cooking Mango seafood salad

All credit and rights goes to the fabulous "Jonny there is something happening" Channel and "Something cooking" Channel; check it out it's very entertaining.

This is a sampling taster clip from the cooking channel, with the wonderful hard working Hunny.

Hunny's ThaiMango Seafood Salad - A Fresh Taste of Thai Street Food





This salad is bursting with fresh and vibrant flavors, and is a staple in Thai street food culture. We'll take you step-by-step through the recipe, so you can recreate this delicious dish at home.Using a combination of juicy shrimp, tender squid, and sweet crab, this salad is a seafood lover's dream come true. The addition of fresh herbs and vegetables, like cilantro, mint, and cucumber, provides a refreshing balance to the dish.

But what really takes this salad to the next level is the sweet and tangy honey-lime dressing. It's the perfect finishing touch to this deliciously fresh Thai seafood salad.

Whether you're a fan of Thai food or just looking for a new and exciting recipe to try, this Honey's Thai Seafood Salad is sure to impress. So come join us in the kitchen and let's get cooking!








