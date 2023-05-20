© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-floodgate-has-opened/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "While praying, I heard from The LORD: "The floodgate has been opened for persecution to come.
There is no one fighting for TRUTH or JUSTICE in the land. Cowards.... cower. The shepherds have gone astray. They have led their people astray."