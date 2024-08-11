BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sheep
GODMODE
GODMODE
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
29 views • 9 months ago

Lyrics:


Drop it down

Cast out and hog tie him he don't belong with our kind

Persecution of the masses stone him now and stay in fashion


I kinda like it I kinda like this way more

I kinda like it why don't you just leave me alone


You can keep your passive fire your empty words your vein desire

Company you wish to keep is latching on and draining you


I kinda like it I kinda like this way more

I kinda like it why don't you just leave me alone

Look and you'll see you're stuck in your mud you self-serving whore


You know it don't make a difference to me no

Cut it off and you'll never find the way


Watch out step off you slave

Receive the mass quotient


Reaching for the grip that you're losing

Sinking in your depth so shallow

Losing your grip as you wash away with the tide

Spoken

Said it

Receive

Done

Keywords
clevelandsheepmetalohionumetalgodmodeandeverythingthatpassesnu-metalpatrickwalkeyjamesskutttimcolemankurtlaughlindavecalodaverupppatwalkey
