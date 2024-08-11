© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lyrics:
Drop it down
Cast out and hog tie him he don't belong with our kind
Persecution of the masses stone him now and stay in fashion
I kinda like it I kinda like this way more
I kinda like it why don't you just leave me alone
You can keep your passive fire your empty words your vein desire
Company you wish to keep is latching on and draining you
I kinda like it I kinda like this way more
I kinda like it why don't you just leave me alone
Look and you'll see you're stuck in your mud you self-serving whore
You know it don't make a difference to me no
Cut it off and you'll never find the way
Watch out step off you slave
Receive the mass quotient
Reaching for the grip that you're losing
Sinking in your depth so shallow
Losing your grip as you wash away with the tide
Spoken
Said it
Receive
Done