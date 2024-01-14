P.1 Will WOKE NEW PARENTS in Western Australia choose NOT to put GENDER ON BIRTH CERTIFICATES if the law changes? FOOLISH! MVI_7513

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c6ab6f88-1a07-412e-a83c-90c1c48ef01a

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/721b5067-4413-4840-8378-16a91baad454

I posted a three-part video critique on an article on page 9 in the 7th January 2024 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘Gender-free WA babies’ last week. Here I ponder the foolish and harmful consequences of the likely uptake of the gender-free record on birth certificates, by the woke set, and/or confused set, of new parents, and parents-to-be, if this state government follows in Tasmania’s footsteps.

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not psychological advice. Any negative assessments of anyone or any organisation implied or mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.



