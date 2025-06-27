The Sons Of Ham And Their Legacy Part 1

📖 The Legacy of Ham: A Deep Dive into Genesis 10:6–11 Tonight at 8:30pm ET/7:30pm CT, Join hosts David Paxton And JD Williams as they explore the profound historical, geographical, and prophetic significance of the descendants of Ham, as outlined in Genesis 10:6–11. This comprehensive study reveals how Ham’s four sons—Cush, Mizraim, Phut, and Canaan—became the patriarchs of influential civilizations that shaped the ancient world and often stood in direct opposition to God’s covenant people, Israel. From the warrior Cushites of Africa and Arabia to the Egyptian empire of Mizraim, and the mercenary forces of Phut in North Africa, these lineages played key roles in early post-Flood history. The nations that emerged from Ham’s descendants would become both powerful players in world affairs and recurring figures in biblical prophecy. 🔹 Cush – Settled in modern-day Sudan and Ethiopia; renowned archers and traders. His lineage includes Sheba and Dedan, major players in ancient commerce and prophetic writings (Isaiah 18, Ezekiel 30). 🔹 Mizraim – The Hebrew name for Egypt, a dominant force in biblical history and prophecy (Isaiah 19, Daniel 11:43), and the origin of the Philistines, consistent adversaries of Israel. 🔹 Phut – Associated with Libya and Western North Africa, his descendants became noted warriors and mercenaries, often allied with Egypt and Tyre (Ezekiel 27, Nahum 3). This study not only uncovers the ancient roots of nations but also traces how their legacies continue to echo through biblical prophecy—past, present, and future. 📖 Genesis 10:6 — “And the sons of Ham: Cush, Mizraim, Phut, and Canaan.” #BibleProphecy #Genesis10 #TableOfNations #SonsOfHam #BiblicalHistory #ChristianTeaching #EndTimesProphecy #BiblicalNations #MiddleEastHistory #HamiteNations #AfricaInTheBible #PropheticInsight #CushMizraimPhut #OldTestamentStudy #BiblicalWorldview #ChristianEducation #TheLastChristian #RevelationRadio