What Is the Greatest Sin? Understanding Sin, Righteousness, & Judgment

What does the Holy Spirit convict the world of? In this powerful teaching, Roderick Webster unpacks John 16:8-9 to reveal the three key areas of conviction: sin, righteousness, and judgment.
📖 The Greatest Sin – It’s not what most people think. The Bible teaches that the greatest sin is rejecting Jesus Christ. Without faith in Him, a person is already condemned (John 3:18, 36).
⚖️ Righteousness – True righteousness is not based on human efforts but is provided by God and received through faith in Jesus Christ (2 Corinthians 5:21, Romans 3:21-22).
🔥 Judgment – The Holy Spirit warns of judgment. Those who reject Christ remain under God’s wrath. But salvation is freely available to those who believe!
00:00Introduction and Theme Song
00:33Words from the Word: The Holy Spirit and Salvation
00:51The Spirit Convicts of Sin
02:24The Greatest Sin: Rejecting Jesus
02:59Belief and Condemnation
04:45The Spirit Convicts of Righteousness
05:37Righteousness Through Faith
07:06The Spirit Convicts of Judgment
07:14Invitation to Salvation
07:41Closing Remarks and Blessings