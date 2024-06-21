The Rock Almighty. The Gifts Of God For The People Of God

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".





Discovering your gifts and how to use them for the King's glory, could be the single most important thing a human can do for a long satisfying life.





The Gospel of God’s Grace

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

Eternal love and security belong to all who believe Jesus died and rose again.

Acts 20:16-24

The apostle Paul had a ministry to fulfill and a message to deliver— about faith that saves. His words in today’s passage from Acts 20 help us understand the foundational concept involved in our salvation. Paul called it “the gospel of God’s grace” (v. 24).

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl





Video credits:

How To Discover and Refine Your Gift | Dr. Myles Munroe

from the Munroe Global app

https://apple.co/3ARwoKD

https://amzn.to/3KRy1zg





Novella - Story

Put Novella on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3RDVI22





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Now Streaming On US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224