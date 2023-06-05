It's Like They're Trying To Starve Us

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This Is Deliberate; It’s Not A Mistake
* Are you crazy — or are they?
* The purpose of this [leftist] GND agenda is to create a class of haves vs. have-nots.
* The GND thing relies on censorship, hysteria and [fascist] control of the economy through gubment/corporations.
* Which brings us to Power Mapping....
* The “Great Reset” is an information war zone.
* The left engages in guerilla warfare on the truth; they will do anything to implement their dystopian future.
* The ’rona was the template to take away our liberties and impose a totalitarian future.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 5 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2s82fc-connecting-the-dots-on-the-fbi-censorship-and-the-great-reset-ep.-2024-0605.html